Expeditionary Operations Group CoC

Col. Erik Johnson, incoming 379th Expeditionary Operations Group commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, as he assumes command of the 379th EOG during the Change of Command ceremony on June 7, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Change of Command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

