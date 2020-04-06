210604-N-NO450-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 4, 2021) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 conducts a uniform inspection

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Radcliffe J. Samuels, an instructor assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, explains the proper placement for the insignia worn on the garrison cover to a Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 student during a uniform inspection, June 4. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Filemoni Filemoni)

