Chief Warrant Officer 4 Radcliffe J. Samuels, an instructor assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, explains the proper placement for the insignia worn on the garrison cover to a Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 student during a uniform inspection, June 4. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Filemoni Filemoni)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6680627
|VIRIN:
|210604-N-NO450-0001
|Resolution:
|2932x2346
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210604-N-NO450-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 4, 2021) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 conducts a uniform inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
