    210604-N-NO450-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 4, 2021) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 conducts a uniform inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Naval Service Training Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Radcliffe J. Samuels, an instructor assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, explains the proper placement for the insignia worn on the garrison cover to a Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21070 student during a uniform inspection, June 4. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Filemoni Filemoni)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:37
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN
    Limited Duty Officer Chief Warrant Officer Academy
    LDOCWO 21070
    Radcliffe Samuels
    filemoni filemoni

