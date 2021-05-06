Logisticians and transporters from the 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command began offloading more than 300 equipment items at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark, June 5, 2021. The equipment belongs to the U.S. Army National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, based in Seattle, which is deploying soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment to Europe in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 13:55 Photo ID: 6680331 VIRIN: 210605-A-YI096-427 Resolution: 1680x1120 Size: 368.71 KB Location: ESBJERG, DK Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Port Ops at Esbjerg, Denmark Support NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence, by SPC Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.