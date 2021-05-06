Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Ops at Esbjerg, Denmark Support NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence

    ESBJERG, DENMARK

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elliott Page 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Logisticians and transporters from the 598th Transportation Brigade - SDDC and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command began offloading more than 300 equipment items at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark, June 5, 2021. The equipment belongs to the U.S. Army National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, based in Seattle, which is deploying soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment to Europe in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Ops at Esbjerg, Denmark Support NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence, by SPC Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

