    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mark Seymour Retires after Four Decades of Service to Our Nation

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2015

    Photo by Jeffrey Soares 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    After 41 years of combined military, industry and federal civilian service, Mark Seymour has announced his upcoming retirement from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Mark Seymour)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2015
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:39
    TAGS

    retirement
    USArmy
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC
    federal civilian service

