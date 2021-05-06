Col. James Mach, 927th Operations Group Commander passes the 927th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Albert during a change of command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2021. Albert assumed command of the 927th OSS from Lt. Col. Benjamin Ward.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6678468
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-UV276-001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 927th Operations Support Squadron welcomes new commander, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
927th Operations Support Squadron welcomes new commander
