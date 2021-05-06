Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th Operations Support Squadron welcomes new commander

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. James Mach, 927th Operations Group Commander passes the 927th Operations Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Albert during a change of command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2021. Albert assumed command of the 927th OSS from Lt. Col. Benjamin Ward.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th Operations Support Squadron welcomes new commander, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    Change of Command

