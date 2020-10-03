On March 10, 2020 firefighters and emergency response personnel from the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National participated in a mock disaster exercise hosted by the Tucson International Airport Authority. The drill was based off an emergency landing of an airliner due to fire.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 11:54 Photo ID: 6678388 VIRIN: 200310-Z-AP720-001 Resolution: 9900x3600 Size: 15.47 MB Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 162nd Wing Fire Fighters Participate in Emergency Response Exercise, by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.