On March 10, 2020 firefighters and emergency response personnel from the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National participated in a mock disaster exercise hosted by the Tucson International Airport Authority. The drill was based off an emergency landing of an airliner due to fire.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 11:54
|Photo ID:
|6678388
|VIRIN:
|200310-Z-AP720-001
|Resolution:
|9900x3600
|Size:
|15.47 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 162nd Wing Fire Fighters Participate in Emergency Response Exercise, by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT