    162nd Wing Fire Fighters Participate in Emergency Response Exercise

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Van Whatcott 

    162nd Wing

    On March 10, 2020 firefighters and emergency response personnel from the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National participated in a mock disaster exercise hosted by the Tucson International Airport Authority. The drill was based off an emergency landing of an airliner due to fire.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6678388
    VIRIN: 200310-Z-AP720-001
    Resolution: 9900x3600
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 162nd Wing Fire Fighters Participate in Emergency Response Exercise, by SSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

