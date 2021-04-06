U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, incoming commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, gives remarks during the USARPAC change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik M. Phan)
Gen. Charles Flynn Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific
