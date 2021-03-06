U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, and 423rd Transportation Company (TC) out of Colorado Springs, CO, hammer spikes into a baseplate for an air-beam tent, June 3,, 2021, at a training site on FT. Hunter Liggett, CA. U.S. Army Reserve units conducts annual training events to keep Soldier and their units' proficient at mission critical task. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:01 Photo ID: 6678168 VIRIN: 210603-A-BM388-673 Resolution: 4000x4160 Size: 2.12 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting from Scratch, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.