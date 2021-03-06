Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting from Scratch

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 561st Regional Support Group (RSG) out of Omaha, NE, and 423rd Transportation Company (TC) out of Colorado Springs, CO, hammer spikes into a baseplate for an air-beam tent, June 3,, 2021, at a training site on FT. Hunter Liggett, CA. U.S. Army Reserve units conducts annual training events to keep Soldier and their units' proficient at mission critical task. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:01
    Photo ID: 6678168
    VIRIN: 210603-A-BM388-673
    Resolution: 4000x4160
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starting from Scratch, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army
    423rd TC
    561st RSG

