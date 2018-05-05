Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Leadership Recognized For Educational Achievements

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2018

    Ryan Sherwood, left, Alamogordo Public School Board vice president, presents Col. Bryan Callahan, 49th Wing vice commander, with the New Mexico School Board Association Student Achievement Award, May 19, 2021, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Throughout his tenure, Callahan worked alongside school board members to bring improvements to both Holloman Air Force Base and the Alamogordo community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

