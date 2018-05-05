Ryan Sherwood, left, Alamogordo Public School Board vice president, presents Col. Bryan Callahan, 49th Wing vice commander, with the New Mexico School Board Association Student Achievement Award, May 19, 2021, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Throughout his tenure, Callahan worked alongside school board members to bring improvements to both Holloman Air Force Base and the Alamogordo community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2018 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:32 Photo ID: 6677999 VIRIN: 210522-F-F3317-1001 Resolution: 3894x2781 Size: 1.28 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Leadership Recognized For Educational Achievements, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.