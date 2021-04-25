A Learning Wi-Fi Service distribution switch sits in the Allee Hall communication room at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 25, 2021. The Learning Wi-Fi Service is a standardized and accredited commercial wireless internet service dedicated to support military training both inside and out of the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:30 Photo ID: 6677993 VIRIN: 210525-F-ID959-1014 Resolution: 4568x3263 Size: 2.58 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training the modern world, by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.