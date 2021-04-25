Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Learning Wi-Fi Service distribution switch sits in the Allee Hall communication room at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 25, 2021. The Learning Wi-Fi Service is a standardized and accredited commercial wireless internet service dedicated to support military training both inside and out of the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6677993
    VIRIN: 210525-F-ID959-1014
    Resolution: 4568x3263
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training the modern world, by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    KAFB
    81st TRW

