Training the modern world

A Learning Wi-Fi Service distribution switch sits in the Allee Hall communication room at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 25, 2021. The Learning Wi-Fi Service is a standardized and accredited commercial wireless internet service dedicated to support military training both inside and out of the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
04.25.2021
06.04.2021
|6677993
|210525-F-ID959-1014
|4568x3263
|2.58 MB
BILOXI, MS, US
|2
|0
