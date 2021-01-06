Standing the Watch

210601-N-LZ839-1009
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 1, 2021) - A Sailor, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), stands fire watch in the upper vehicle stowage area June 1, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
