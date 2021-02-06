210602-N-LZ839-1188
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 2, 2021) - Machinery Repairman Fireman Scott Chournos, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), brushes off the workspace in the machinery repair room June 2, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6677292
|VIRIN:
|210602-N-LZ839-1188
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Machinery Repair, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT