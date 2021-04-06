DESRON 26 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

210604-N-UD000-1106 NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Frank E. Brandon, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, is piped ashore after a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. Brandon relieved Capt. Noah Scheneman as commodore of DESRON 26, the destroyer squadron assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

