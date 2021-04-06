Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 26 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210604-N-UD000-1106 NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2021) Capt. Frank E. Brandon, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, is piped ashore after a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. Brandon relieved Capt. Noah Scheneman as commodore of DESRON 26, the destroyer squadron assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Destroyer Squadron Two Six Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CSG 10
    US Navy
    Change of Command
    DESRON 26

