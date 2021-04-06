Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps, officials mark end of Hobart sanitary sewer infrastructure improvement project

    Corps, officials mark end of Hobart sanitary sewer infrastructure improvement project

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Vanessa Villarreal 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and officials mark the end of a Hobart, Indiana, sanitary sewer infrastructure improvement project at a ribbon cutting ceremony, June 4, 2021. Cutting the ceremonial ribbon is, from left, Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor; USACE Chicago District Deputy District Engineer Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick; and Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (IN-1).

