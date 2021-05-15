Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Giving Back: Ukrainian Refugee Becomes an Army doctor

    Giving Back: Ukrainian Refugee Becomes an Army doctor

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    Army Capt. (Dr.) Dmitriy Treyster poses with Shetland, the Uniformed Services University (USU) facility dog at Treyster's USU graduation on May 15th. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 08:05
    Photo ID: 6676516
    VIRIN: 210515-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1617x2787
    Size: 745.77 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving Back: Ukrainian Refugee Becomes an Army doctor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Giving back: Ukrainian refugee becomes an Army doctor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT