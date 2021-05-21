Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Assistance Advisor improves Airmen’s experience through AFMC ‘We Need’ Initiative

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Stephen Van Pelt, 78th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, stands in front of the Professional Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2021. Pelt used feedback from the Air Force Materiel Command ‘We Need’ Survey, to create several professional development and career enhancing initiatives to improve career assistance services at Robins.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Assistance Advisor improves Airmen’s experience through AFMC ‘We Need’ Initiative, by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    career assistance advisor
    Professional Development Center
    78th Force Support Squadron

