Career Assistance Advisor improves Airmen’s experience through AFMC ‘We Need’ Initiative

Master Sgt. Stephen Van Pelt, 78th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, stands in front of the Professional Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 21, 2021. Pelt used feedback from the Air Force Materiel Command ‘We Need’ Survey, to create several professional development and career enhancing initiatives to improve career assistance services at Robins.

