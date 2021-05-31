Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-25 Memorial Day SAR

    HSC-25 Memorial Day SAR

    GUAM

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. ian kluckman 

    HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON TWO FIVE

    The Island Knights, working with members of the Guam Fire Department successfully completed a rescue of an individual this Memorial Day weekend. While it’s true only one helicopter and her crew are actively performing the rescue. The reality of the situation is that without the dedicated efforts of the entire squadron, moments like these wouldn’t be possible. Every member of the Island Knight family filled an important role in this rescue effort.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:12
    Photo ID: 6676256
    VIRIN: 210531-N-GR251-013
    Resolution: 720x540
    Size: 83.22 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-25 Memorial Day SAR, by LTJG ian kluckman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Guam

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    Island Knights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT