The Island Knights, working with members of the Guam Fire Department successfully completed a rescue of an individual this Memorial Day weekend. While it’s true only one helicopter and her crew are actively performing the rescue. The reality of the situation is that without the dedicated efforts of the entire squadron, moments like these wouldn’t be possible. Every member of the Island Knight family filled an important role in this rescue effort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:12 Photo ID: 6676256 VIRIN: 210531-N-GR251-013 Resolution: 720x540 Size: 83.22 KB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-25 Memorial Day SAR, by LTJG ian kluckman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.