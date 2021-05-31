HSC-25 Memorial Day SAR

The Island Knights, working with members of the Guam Fire Department successfully completed a rescue of an individual this Memorial Day weekend. While it’s true only one helicopter and her crew are actively performing the rescue. The reality of the situation is that without the dedicated efforts of the entire squadron, moments like these wouldn’t be possible. Every member of the Island Knight family filled an important role in this rescue effort.
