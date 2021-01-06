Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Fleet Names Junior Ship Handler of the Year

    Pacific Fleet Names Junior Ship Handler of the Year

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.01.2021

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Lt. Ben Pederson, navigator on board USS Patriot (MCM 7) poses for a photo while underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Patriot is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan and assigned to Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron (COMCMRON) 7. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility.

    USS Patriot
    ESG 7
    COMCMRON 7

