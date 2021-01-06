Lt. Ben Pederson, navigator on board USS Patriot (MCM 7) poses for a photo while underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Patriot is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan and assigned to Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron (COMCMRON) 7. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6676126
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-KW515-904
|Resolution:
|472x566
|Size:
|61.97 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Pacific Fleet Names Junior Ship Handler of the Year
