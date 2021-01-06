Pacific Fleet Names Junior Ship Handler of the Year

Lt. Ben Pederson, navigator on board USS Patriot (MCM 7) poses for a photo while underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Patriot is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan and assigned to Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron (COMCMRON) 7. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility.

