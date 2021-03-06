1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice FRIES

OKINAWA, Japan – Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare to board a MH-60S Helicopter to practice fast rope insertion extraction system training June 2, 2021. The joint training was conducted alongside the Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 at the Border Landing Zone on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Green Berets continuously train to hone their diverse combat skillset to maintain a competitive edge against any adversary that may arise. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

