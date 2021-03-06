Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice FRIES

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice FRIES

    TORII STATION, JAPAN

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    OKINAWA, Japan – Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepare to board a MH-60S Helicopter to practice fast rope insertion extraction system training June 2, 2021. The joint training was conducted alongside the Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 at the Border Landing Zone on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Green Berets continuously train to hone their diverse combat skillset to maintain a competitive edge against any adversary that may arise. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6675966
    VIRIN: 210602-A-A4204-009
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 335.83 KB
    Location: TORII STATION, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice FRIES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Special Forces
    FRIES
    Go Army SOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT