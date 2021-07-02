Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barrier Testing Ensures Safety

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubrey Pomares 

    162nd Wing

    The 162nd Wing Fire Department responded to a mock aircraft emergency during a test performed February 7, 2021 at Tucson International Airport. The 162nd Wing performs certification exercises annually to ensure the equipment and personnel are ready to prevent a crash and save lives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6675201
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-XU470-0001
    Resolution: 1497x1198
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barrier Testing Ensures Safety, by SrA Aubrey Pomares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training exercise

    162d Wing

