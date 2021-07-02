The 162nd Wing Fire Department responded to a mock aircraft emergency during a test performed February 7, 2021 at Tucson International Airport. The 162nd Wing performs certification exercises annually to ensure the equipment and personnel are ready to prevent a crash and save lives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:52 Photo ID: 6675201 VIRIN: 210207-Z-XU470-0001 Resolution: 1497x1198 Size: 1.49 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barrier Testing Ensures Safety, by SrA Aubrey Pomares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.