The 162nd Wing Fire Department responded to a mock aircraft emergency during a test performed February 7, 2021 at Tucson International Airport. The 162nd Wing performs certification exercises annually to ensure the equipment and personnel are ready to prevent a crash and save lives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6675201
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-XU470-0001
|Resolution:
|1497x1198
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barrier Testing Ensures Safety, by SrA Aubrey Pomares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
