Between May 17-June 30, 1,350 cadets, mostly yearlings (sophomores) and some who didn’t complete Combat Field Training last year, engage in various combat arms operations during CFT, which is one-part of Cadet Summer Training. The elements of training include team-level live-fire exercises, engineer explosive breaching lanes and a tactical air-assault that aims to cultivate a cadet’s strategic proficiency in the battlefield while presenting challenging training events that will be performed at the squad and platoon level. (Above) It also involves confidence-making activities like the Water Confidence Course. (Photo by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow/27th PAD Unit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6675153 VIRIN: 210601-A-JZ525-025 Resolution: 1550x1033 Size: 1.57 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New cadets come aboard, cadets resilient with training in COVID-19 world, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.