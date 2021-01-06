New cadets come aboard, cadets resilient with training in COVID-19 world

Between May 17-June 30, 1,350 cadets, mostly yearlings (sophomores) and some who didn’t complete Combat Field Training last year, engage in various combat arms operations during CFT, which is one-part of Cadet Summer Training. The elements of training include team-level live-fire exercises, engineer explosive breaching lanes and a tactical air-assault that aims to cultivate a cadet’s strategic proficiency in the battlefield while presenting challenging training events that will be performed at the squad and platoon level. (Above) It also involves confidence-making activities like the Water Confidence Course. (Photo by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow/27th PAD Unit)
