    RNZAF Personnel at Kadena Air Base

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (May 28, 2021) Royal New Zealand Air Force personnel stand for a group photo prior to end of mission at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan May 25, 2021. RNZAF conducted patrols to support implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea. The sanctions resolutions are to persuade North Korea to denuclearize and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 00:56
    Photo ID: 6674267
    VIRIN: 210528-N-QY759-0025
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNZAF Personnel at Kadena Air Base, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    P-3
    Orion
    RNZAF

