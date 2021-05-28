RNZAF Personnel at Kadena Air Base

KADENA, Japan (May 28, 2021) Royal New Zealand Air Force personnel stand for a group photo prior to end of mission at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan May 25, 2021. RNZAF conducted patrols to support implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea. The sanctions resolutions are to persuade North Korea to denuclearize and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

