MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (May 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brittany McCraven, left, and Lt. Reese Dare, a trauma surgeon, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provide medical care to a simulated casualty during a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise, May 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:22 Photo ID: 6673999 VIRIN: 210515-M-PQ699-1699 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.41 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.