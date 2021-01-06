210601-N-IG124-0099 NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman's (CVN 75) Sailor of the Year, Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Kimberly Fleming, from Harlem, New York, receives the 2020 Battenberg Cup from Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, on behalf of the crew of USS Harry S. Truman. The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Prior to winning the Battenberg Cup, Truman was also awarded the 2020 Battle Efficiency Award, the 2020 Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for aviation safety, and the 2020 "Golden Anchor" Retention Excellence Award for the sixth consecutive year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Bergstrom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:15 Photo ID: 6673854 VIRIN: 210601-N-IG124-0099 Resolution: 1825x1604 Size: 871.34 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.