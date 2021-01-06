Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    USS Harry S Truman

    210601-N-IG124-0099 NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman's (CVN 75) Sailor of the Year, Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Kimberly Fleming, from Harlem, New York, receives the 2020 Battenberg Cup from Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, on behalf of the crew of USS Harry S. Truman. The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Prior to winning the Battenberg Cup, Truman was also awarded the 2020 Battle Efficiency Award, the 2020 Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for aviation safety, and the 2020 "Golden Anchor" Retention Excellence Award for the sixth consecutive year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Bergstrom)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Truman Presented 2020 Battenberg Cup Award, Recognized as Best Ship in the Atlantic Fleet

