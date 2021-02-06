Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

Colonel Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing Commander, gives a speech to an audience during his change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah today. Colonel Andrle is responsible for the readiness, training, morale, and welfare of 2,000 personnel who maintain and operate F-35A aircraft across six squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

