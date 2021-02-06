Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Colonel Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing Commander, gives a speech to an audience during his change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah today. Colonel Andrle is responsible for the readiness, training, morale, and welfare of 2,000 personnel who maintain and operate F-35A aircraft across six squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

