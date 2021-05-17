The USS Essex (LHD 2) and 11th MEU Conducts a replenishment-at-sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) transfers cargo to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 17. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

