    Lawrenceburg student enlists in the Tennessee National Guard

    LAWRENCEBURG, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Samuel Gray, a recent graduate of Lawrence County High School, enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard, Feb. 1. Gray plans to utilize the Tennessee STRONG Act towards a Aerospace degree from Middle Tennessee State University following Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Aviation Operations school at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6673157
    VIRIN: 210526-A-LP767-877
    Resolution: 2006x2667
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEBURG, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawrenceburg student enlists in the Tennessee National Guard, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tennessee
    army
    lawrenceburg
    nationalguard
    armynationalguard

