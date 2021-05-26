Lawrenceburg student enlists in the Tennessee National Guard

Samuel Gray, a recent graduate of Lawrence County High School, enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard, Feb. 1. Gray plans to utilize the Tennessee STRONG Act towards a Aerospace degree from Middle Tennessee State University following Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Aviation Operations school at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
