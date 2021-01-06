Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Murfreesboro Guardsman helps with COVID-19 pandemic response

    MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Finis Dailey 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Justin Chambers, a combat medic with Smyrna’s 208th Areas Support Medical Company, confirms the number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Putnam County. Chambers has been supporting the fight against COVID-19 in Tennessee communities since March, when Gov. Bill Lee officially activated the Tennessee National Guard.

