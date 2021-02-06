Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 5 people from 57-foot boat fire 5 miles off Capers Inlet

A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. All five people were happy to be back on land and in good spirits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

