NAVWAR Warfare Centers Host Solicitation Industry Day Unveiling IWRP 2

200620-N-GB257-001 Charleston, S.C. (May 20, 2021) Jee Youn Fickling, Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) program manager, NIWC Atlantic, virtually presented the outline and anticipated other transaction (OT) strategy during the Solicitation Industry Day for the IWRP 2 on May 20. The IWRP uses the alternative acquisition method, OTA, to streamline acquisition processes, develop prototypes, and rapidly provide advanced technologies to the fleet.
(U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
