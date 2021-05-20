Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Souda Spotlight: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor, Housing

    Souda Spotlight: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor, Housing

    GREECE

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    200520-N-Az866-0008 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Taylor, assigned to the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Housing Department, poses in front of the barracks May 20, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    This work, Souda Spotlight: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor, Housing, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Spotlight: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor, Housing

    TAGS

    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay

