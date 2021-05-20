Souda Spotlight: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jason Taylor, Housing

200520-N-Az866-0008 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 20, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Taylor, assigned to the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Housing Department, poses in front of the barracks May 20, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

