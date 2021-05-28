Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City, Corps of Engineers explain Minnesota Point Beach cleanup plan

    City, Corps of Engineers explain Minnesota Point Beach cleanup plan

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office place construction barrels at places of known debris buried in the sand from 2020 beach nourishment operations in Duluth, Minn., May 28, 2021. The City of Duluth and Corps of Engineers have a plan to cleanup the beach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 19:35
    Photo ID: 6672319
    VIRIN: 210528-A-A1424-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City, Corps of Engineers explain Minnesota Point Beach cleanup plan, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    City, Corps of Engineers explain Minnesota Point Beach cleanup plan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Minnesota Point
    City of Duluth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT