CEU Cleveland Change of Command

Cmdr. Neal Armstrong relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Hall as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Cleveland during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, May 27, 2021. Capt. Wade Gesele, commander of Coast Guard Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Mitchell/Released)
|05.27.2021
|06.01.2021 16:26
|6672060
|210527-G-GO001-1001
|3892x2746
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|9
|0
