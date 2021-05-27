Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CEU Cleveland Change of Command

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Cmdr. Neal Armstrong relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Hall as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Cleveland during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, May 27, 2021. Capt. Wade Gesele, commander of Coast Guard Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Mitchell/Released)

    New commander at the helm of CEU Cleveland

    Change of Command
    DCMS
    CEU Cleveland

