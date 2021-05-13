From Air Force SNCO to Space Force Officer

U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Bryan Bleck, Enterprise Corps Operations Support and Infrastructure branch product owner, renders his “first salute” to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Arnold, Command Chief of the Space and Missiles Systems Center, May 13, 2021, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. Prior to commissioning, 2nd Lt. Bleck worked as the superintendent for the logistics flight for the 61st Civil Engineering and Logistics Squadron at LAAFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Moore)

