101 Days of Summer campaign at Fort Drum strives to curb alcohol incidents

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more service members’ lives are lost to both on- and off-duty mishaps than any other time of year. This is why the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program is promoting a 101 Days of Summer campaign to raise awareness and encourage 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families to be responsible, mitigate risks and enjoy the season safely. (Fort Drum ASAP photo)

