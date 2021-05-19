Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more service members’ lives are lost to both on- and off-duty mishaps than any other time of year. This is why the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program is promoting a 101 Days of Summer campaign to raise awareness and encourage 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families to be responsible, mitigate risks and enjoy the season safely. (Fort Drum ASAP photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6671409
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|1193x1021
|Size:
|271.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 Days of Summer campaign at Fort Drum strives to curb alcohol incidents, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
101 Days of Summer campaign at Fort Drum strives to curb alcohol incidents
LEAVE A COMMENT