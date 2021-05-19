Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Days of Summer campaign at Fort Drum strives to curb alcohol incidents

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more service members’ lives are lost to both on- and off-duty mishaps than any other time of year. This is why the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program is promoting a 101 Days of Summer campaign to raise awareness and encourage 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families to be responsible, mitigate risks and enjoy the season safely. (Fort Drum ASAP photo)

