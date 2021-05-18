Local Legend Allesandro Nichilo

June’s Local Legend, Alessandro Nichilo, is a 57th Rescue Squadron operations liaison and scheduler, and has been part of team Aviano since August 1st, 2019.



At work, Nichilo schedules the training operations for the 57th RQS personnel. He said he likes to contribute to the achievements of the 57th RQS and loves to be active with his team.



Raised in Roveredo in Piano, Nichilo was previously enlisted in the Italian army and was stationed at Aviano.



“I had been stationed here for a few years in what used to be the Caserma Zappala’, Italian Army barracks and nowadays it is the new southern part of the base,” said Nichilo. “The base has changed significantly over the years and I have been able to observe its transformation.”



While not at work, Nichilo enjoys being outdoors and travelling. He said he loves the cultural richness and diversity of his country.



“Every region of Italy has its own unique atmosphere and character,” said Allesandro. “I love the Alps and enjoy a lot the medieval towns of Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. I also enjoy the coast line and the clear waters of the south and the islands.”



It’s awesome to have you on Team Aviano, Nichilo. Thank you for everything you do for our Wyvern team!

