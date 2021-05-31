Veterans and family members take time to walk and pause at the Timber Linn Memorial Park, in Albany, Ore., May 31, 2021 following the Memorial Day Ceremony. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 21:19 Photo ID: 6670645 VIRIN: 210531-Z-CH590-0363 Resolution: 8176x5456 Size: 12.51 MB Location: ALBANY, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.