Korean War Veterans Remembered

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Director Kelly McKeague joined with others to lay a wreath at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on May 31, 2021 as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Mall in Washington D.C. More than 7,800 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. (DPAA photos by Ashley M. Wright)

