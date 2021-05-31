Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean War Veterans Remembered

    Korean War Veterans Remembered

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Ashley Wright 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Director Kelly McKeague joined with others to lay a wreath at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on May 31, 2021 as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at the National Mall in Washington D.C. More than 7,800 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. (DPAA photos by Ashley M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6670594
    VIRIN: 210531-F-WJ103-001
    Resolution: 696x928
    Size: 115.86 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean War Veterans Remembered, by Ashley Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Korean War Memorial Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT