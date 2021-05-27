Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging the gap between two worlds

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Samuel Han, 8th Comptroller Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2021. Han’s family immigrated from Busan, South Korea, to Mission Viejo, California, where he and his brother grew up as the only Asians in his community. He joined the Air Force to pay the nation back and thank them for the opportunities his family had since moving to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Bridging the gap between two worlds

    heritage
    culture
    diversity
    D&I
    inclusion
    AAPI

