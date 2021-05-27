Maj. Samuel Han, 8th Comptroller Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2021. Han’s family immigrated from Busan, South Korea, to Mission Viejo, California, where he and his brother grew up as the only Asians in his community. He joined the Air Force to pay the nation back and thank them for the opportunities his family had since moving to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 20:44 Photo ID: 6670593 VIRIN: 210527-F-BZ793-1010 Resolution: 2432x3648 Size: 5.32 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridging the gap between two worlds, by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.