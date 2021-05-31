210530-N-BB269-1002 WASHINGTON (May 30, 2021) A digital illustration created in honor of Memorial Day. A silhouette of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer transits across and in its wake the American Flag is revealed. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6670348 VIRIN: 210530-N-BB269-1002 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 636.77 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210530-N-BB269-1002, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.