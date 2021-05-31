Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210530-N-BB269-1002

    210530-N-BB269-1002

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210530-N-BB269-1002 WASHINGTON (May 30, 2021) A digital illustration created in honor of Memorial Day. A silhouette of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer transits across and in its wake the American Flag is revealed. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6670348
    VIRIN: 210530-N-BB269-1002
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 636.77 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210530-N-BB269-1002, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    CNO
    U.S. Navy
    Honor the Brave

