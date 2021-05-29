Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene of boat capsizing, fire

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene of boat capsizing, fire

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene after a 'MAYDAY' call and a report of a vessel on fire, 19 nautical miles west of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. A good Samaritan saw the fire and responded, pulling the three people to safety from the capsized vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6669531
    VIRIN: 210529-G-ZZ000-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene of boat capsizing, fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Coast Guard
    Good Samaritan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT