A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene after a 'MAYDAY' call and a report of a vessel on fire, 19 nautical miles west of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. A good Samaritan saw the fire and responded, pulling the three people to safety from the capsized vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6669531
|VIRIN:
|210529-G-ZZ000-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrives on scene of boat capsizing, fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
