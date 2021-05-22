Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Isaac Esposito 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210522-N-BD352-0008 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Deja Marable, from Kansas City, Missouri, stands lookout watch on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:02
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

