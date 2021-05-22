210522-N-BD352-0008 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Deja Marable, from Kansas City, Missouri, stands lookout watch on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:02 Photo ID: 6668704 VIRIN: 210522-N-BD352-0008 Resolution: 4501x3215 Size: 1.11 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean., by SA Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.