210522-N-BD352-0008 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Deja Marable, from Kansas City, Missouri, stands lookout watch on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6668704
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-BD352-0008
|Resolution:
|4501x3215
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean., by SA Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
