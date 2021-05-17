Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riders prepare themselves, bikes for summer season

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers prepare for their next exercise during the Basic Rider Course hosted May 17 at the Installation Safety Office. The Fort Campbell Installation Safety Office hosts motorcycle safety courses year-round, but those efforts are especially important during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Motorcycle safety
    101st Airborne Division

