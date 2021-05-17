Soldiers prepare for their next exercise during the Basic Rider Course hosted May 17 at the Installation Safety Office. The Fort Campbell Installation Safety Office hosts motorcycle safety courses year-round, but those efforts are especially important during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.

Date Taken: 05.17.2021
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, Riders prepare themselves, bikes for summer season, by Ethan Steinquest