Dawson W. Durrett Jr. shares memories of growing up on present-day Fort Campbell with Brig. Gen. Clair Gill, deputy commanding general-support, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), May 20 at his historic home in Cole Park. Durrett’s father started building the structure in early 1932, making it the installation’s oldest residence, and Durrett lived there as a child from 1933 until the U.S. government purchased the property in 1941.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:01 Photo ID: 6667879 VIRIN: 210528-A-N1234-002 Resolution: 1769x1172 Size: 338.81 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clarksvillian remembers childhood in post’s oldest home, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.