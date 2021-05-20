Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clarksvillian remembers childhood in post’s oldest home

    Clarksvillian remembers childhood in post's oldest home

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Dawson W. Durrett Jr. shares memories of growing up on present-day Fort Campbell with Brig. Gen. Clair Gill, deputy commanding general-support, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), May 20 at his historic home in Cole Park. Durrett’s father started building the structure in early 1932, making it the installation’s oldest residence, and Durrett lived there as a child from 1933 until the U.S. government purchased the property in 1941.

    This work, Clarksvillian remembers childhood in post’s oldest home, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Clarksvillian remembers childhood in post&rsquo;s oldest home

