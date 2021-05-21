Meet Your Defender

1st Lt. Hanna Hartel, Platoon Leader, A 2-1 Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, is currently at Tuzla International Airport in Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Immediate Response 21. Immediate Response 21 is an exercise that focuses in the ability of forces to move equipment and personnel rapidly from one place to another. Approximately 5,000 troops from 11 countries will spread across more than 30 training areas in 13 different countries to conduct live fire training.



"This is a great opportunity to come down to somewhere you've never been before and work not only with our American counterparts, but with host nation partners and get some good training in," said Hartel.

