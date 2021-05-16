11th MEU Marines conduct ECC training

Simulated evacuees bring their families and their pets for processing during an 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit evacuation control center exercise at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California, May 16, 2021. A simulated evacuation order was established for notional American Citizens to depart the country which lead to the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious group conducting a noncombatant evacuation operation. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

