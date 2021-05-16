Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines conduct ECC training [Image 1 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines conduct ECC training

    LOS ALAMITOS ARMY AIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U. S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Henry Branham with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, annotates COVID-19 mitigation measures before processing simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center exercise at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California, May 16, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

