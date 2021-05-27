Challenges fuel motivation

Master Sgt. Kaipo Cowan, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron first sergeant, and his father, Nelson Cowan, spend time together before Kaipo left for Basic Military Training at Austin, Texas, May 27, 2021. Kaipo joined the Air Force shortly after returning to high school to earn his diploma. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 05.27.2021
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US