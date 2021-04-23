Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logisticians, Seabees, Reservists Unite to Support Visiting Units in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SANTA RITA, Guam (April 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Reservists assigned to NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Marianas form a working party to offload outgoing mail from visiting ships onboard Naval Base Guam.

    Throughout April 2021 Site Marianas shipped out nearly 65,000 pounds of mail.

    mail
    NAVSUP
    Naval Base Guam
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    Site Marianas

