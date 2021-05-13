Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS [Image 13 of 14]

    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climb a caving ladder to board a simulated target vessel during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, May 13. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6666418
    VIRIN: 210513-M-ET529-1468
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conducts a VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    ACE
    11th MEU
    Essex ARG
    VMM 165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT